LUSAKA Archbishop Alick Banda yesterday visited two brothers, Elijah and Ernest Kaumba, originally from Kalulushi, who have been detained at Ridgeway Police Station for allegedly mocking President Hakainde Hichilema in a TikTok video. In a statement, Sunday, the Lusaka Archdiocese noted that the two brothers have been in detention since October 3, 2024. “In a remarkable display of pastoral care and solidarity, Archbishop of Lusaka, Most Rev Dr Alick Banda, accompanied by Vicar General Fr. Andrew Simpasa SJ, paid a compassionate visit to two young brothers, Elijah (26) and Ernest Kaumba (22), who have been in detention at Ridgeway Police Station for nearly two months. The brothers, originally from Kalulushi in the Copperbelt Province, were arrested on October 3, 2024,...



