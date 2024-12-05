FORMER chiefs and traditional affairs minister Lawrence Sichalwe says some chiefs are misunderstanding the concept of working with the government of the day by being partisan. And Sichalwe wonders why UPND is intolerant to criticism, arguing that PF tolerated the opposition. Last week, Chiefs in North-Western Province endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema, saying they wanted UPND to remain in power forever because of the massive development they had brought about. But commenting on that in an interview, Wednesday, Sichalwe said chiefs were supposed to remain non-partisan and embrace everyone in their chiefdoms. “Traditional leadership is supposed to be non-partisan in the sense that you are the father of the chiefdom and every one in that chiefdom is your child. And you...



