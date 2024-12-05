PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema yesterday participated in the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor summit convened by the Angolan government, where US President Joe Biden announced an additional $600 million in funding for infrastructure projects along the corridor. On the sidelines of the summit, President Hichilema held bilateral talks with President Biden, discussing the Zambia-US relationship, economic progress and the need for debt reform. Meanwhile, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to President Biden and his administration for recognising the importance of the Lobito Corridor. In a statement, President Hichilema, who has since returned to Lusaka, said the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor and the new rail line from Angola to Zambia would drive economic growth, job creation and sustainable development. “Today, we attended the high-level Partnership for...



