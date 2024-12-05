LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says those who attacked Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala and her Aide-de-Camp (ADC) at a car wash in Olympia will be brought to book. He has, however, attributed the mushrooming of illegal structures, including car washes, to the PF, saying they legalised such setups which they referred to as “temporary occupants”. On the other hand, Chitangala has described the incident as unfortunate, saying people must respect the fact that she is a civic leader who wants to ensure safety in the city. On Monday, a video resurfaced showing Chitangala and her ADC being attacked by patrons while she was inquiring about an illegal car wash where alcohol was also being sold near a...



