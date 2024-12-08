I KNOW Zambians don’t know, but what I do, I whip silently, says President Hakainde Hichilema. And President Hichilema says he’s hardworking. Speaking during the Bagande Lwiindi traditional ceremony in Siavonga, Saturday, President Hichilema told members of parliament and district commissioners that they should work for the people if they don’t want to be whipped. President Hichilema said he was travelling around the country in order to understand what challenges people were facing in terms of food distribution. “Your government is aware of the drought, we are working very hard to keep our people fed, to bring the maize closer to the people, and I have heard the issues that’s why I’m travelling around to be like here, to hear...



