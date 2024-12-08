CENTRE for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to name the individuals found wanting in the forensic audit conducted at ZAMMSA. On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema said preliminary findings of a forensic audit on ZAMMSA had exposed selfish individuals who had been profiting from drugs meant to benefit the people. Commenting on this in an interview, Saturday, Mwaipopo said it would be beneficial to name the culprits. “If there are people that have been identified, they have names, probably they might be coming from the health sector or private sector, it will be very important for the benefit of the public that those are named and ultimately, it would also be important...



