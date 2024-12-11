THE Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, through the Zambia Meteorological Department (MET), says it has noted a tropical cyclone in the Indian Ocean and is currently monitoring its developments. MET says the cyclone, named Cyclone Chido, is located in the Indian Ocean, north-east of Madagascar and its trajectory is south-west towards the Mozambique channel. In a tropical cyclone watch issued, Wednesday, MET disclosed that Cyclone Chido was projected to intensify into a severe tropical cyclone by Thursday, December 12, and sustain winds at 205km/h. MET further stated that the cyclone was projected to downgrade to a severe tropical storm with winds of 110 km/h and traverse through the Mozambique Channel, and make landfall in northern Mozambique by Sunday, December...



