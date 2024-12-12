POLICE have detained four officers from Luangwa Police Station for allegedly taking turns raping an 18-year-old female juvenile they had apprehended for idle and disorderly behaviour while she was in a drunken state. In a statement, Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga identified the officers implicated as Chief Inspector Kebby Hamainde, Sergeant Cuthbert Monde, Constable Morgan Muleya and Constable Crispin Chunda. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public about a deeply concerning incident that has come to our attention involving allegations of rape by four police officers stationed at Luangwa Police Station. On December 11, 2024, at 09:38 hours, Luangwa Police Station received a report from a female juvenile aged 18, a resident of Kambolozo Compound in...



