CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says government will study every manoeuvre that will come out from former president Edgar Lungu’s plan B. After the Constitutional Court declared Lungu ineligible to contest future presidential elections, the former head of state posted on Facebook that “Plan B” was in motion. However in a press briefing, Thursday, Mweetwa challenged Lungu to tell the Zambian people what his Plan B was. “Plan B of former president Edgar Lungu, for us as government we would like to indicate that we remain hopeful that he will live by his word that he accepts the judgement of the court. As a government of laws, the government will ensure that the law will take its course and that...