THE SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) has warned that Tropical Cyclone Chido is expected to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges in Northern Madagascar, Comoros and Mozambique. The centre says Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe are also expected to experience heavy rainfall associated with the cyclone. In a tropical cyclone response advisory, SHOC stated that Tropical Cyclone Chido had intensified into an intense tropical cyclone. “Based on the analysis of the tropical cyclone and Heavy Rainfall Advisory (TC Advisory Number 03) issued by the SADC Climate Services Centre, for the Southwest Indian Ocean, Tropical Cyclone Chido has intensified further to an intense tropical cyclone (Category 4 from a scale of 1 to 5) while...



