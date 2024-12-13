President Hakainde Hichilema making his keynote speech during the commemoration of the 16 days of activism against gender based violence 2024 at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 25th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the intention of Zambians when they conceived the issue of the limited term was not to allow anyone to rule for more than two terms. And President has disclosed that modalities to enable the open access to the TAZAMA pipeline are now ready. Speaking, during the Public Private Dialogue 3rd Private Sector Day on Thursday, President Hichilema described the judgement in former president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case as excellent. “In three years of being in office we are moving towards self-sufficiency and surplus in fertiliser. To give you a story very quickly, United Capital Fertiliser were bringing in equipment for the top dressing…is there somebody from United Capital Fertiliser? Andrew, how did you miss players like...