THE National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has announced that tolling operations at George Kunda Toll Gate in Mkushi will resume this week after being suspended for two weeks following a truck accident on November 30, 2024. Meanwhile, the Mkushi Magistrates’ Court has sentenced the truck driver who caused the accident, Henry Musariri, 49, to three years imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also fined K140,000 for dangerous driving. In a statement, Sunday, NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila said the Agency had suffered significant revenue loss resulting from the suspension of toll operations. “The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) would like to inform members of the public and all stakeholders that tolling operations at the George...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here