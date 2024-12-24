A WITCHDOCTOR from Mozambique and a Zambian from Sinda District, Eastern Province, who were allegedly engaged by former Petauke Central MP Emmanuel Jay Banda’s younger brother to use charms to harm President Hakainde Hichilema have appeared in court and denied professing knowledge of witchcraft. The two, Leonard Phiri and Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, a Mozambican, have, however, admitted to the second count of being in possession of charms, saying they have certificates which allow them to have charms. But Lusaka Resident Magistrate Fine Mayambu entered pleas of not guilty in both counts, given the duo’s explanation on why they had charms. Phiri and Candunde are charged with professing knowledge of witchcraft, Contrary to Section 5 of the Witchcraft Act Chapter 90...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here