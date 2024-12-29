UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has urged Chawama residents to cut ties with Edgar Lungu’s family. Speaking during a ward meeting in Chawama, Saturday, Mwaliteta said Chawama residents could not continue living under the Lungu family’ shed. “Here in Chawama, it’s a household for one person. When a child is born, they have an umbilical cord, it gets cut. Let’s cut the umbilical cord for the Lungu family in this Chawama. Let’s cut it. We cannot continue in the shed of a family. We can’t continue, just because the father, the child, the grandchild, no. The umbilical cord should be cut. The President says he is increasing CDF in Chawama. This CDF will be meaningless if he does not...



