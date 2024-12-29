POLICE say a 24-year-old Lusaka man has allegedly killed his 21-year-old nine months pregnant wife after finding her with another man at a bar. In a statement, Sunday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed that the deceased’s mother in law reported the matter to the police after finding Maureen Chama’s lifeless body under the bed, wrapped in a bed sheet. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of a tragic incident reported at Emmasdale Police Station through Marapodi Police Post. Yesterday, December 28, 2024, at approximately 10:20 hours, a murder case was reported by Christine Katongo, aged 53, of house number D267 in Marapodi Compound. Ms Katongo, who reported the discovery of the lifeless body of her daughter-in-law, Maureen...



