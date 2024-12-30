MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says he is available and ready to stand as Tonse Alliance presidential candidate in 2026. And Mundubile says opposition political parties should form a durable alliance which will manage to get UPND out of office. Speaking when he featured on Mafken FM, Sunday’s Mundubile said he was ready to serve Tonse Alliance as its president and later, to lead the country. “I have seen a number of posts, especially on social media but like I said, I am listening to the people and the very fact that in the beginning, when a call was made, I had accepted, I am definitely available should Tonse [Alliance] come up with my name as a preferred...



