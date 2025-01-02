GOVERNMENT has awarded ten artistes from various arts a grant of K50,000 each, in recognition of their hard work and contributions to the growth of the arts in Zambia. Minister of Sports, Youth, and Arts, Elvis Nkandu says government is committed to elevating the arts sector to contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s economic development. Speaking during the Zambia at 60 Grants handover ceremony held at the Ministry of Sports, Nkandu, accompanied by Arts Permanent Secretary Chama Fumba, highlighted the economic potential of the arts and the need for increased investment in the sector. Nkandu acknowledged the challenges faced by artistes, including limited access to education, skills development, and empowerment opportunities. “In response to these challenges, the government, through the Ministry of...



