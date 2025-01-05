FORMER president Edgar Lungu is urging those jostling for political power to intensify their fight, saying next year there will be elections whether people like it or not. And Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) representative Chifumu Banda says the opposition should not underestimate their opponent as they prepare for the 2026 elections. Speaking when Tonse accepted FDD into the alliance, Saturday, Lungu urged the opposition to refine their strategies and tactics, saying they should forget about 2024. “This is a new year. I was telling some people on the 2nd day of the year that 2025 mwaka umbi. So forget about 2024. Whether you like it or not, next year we are voting, so that should be made very...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here