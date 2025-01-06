CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the UPND will also hold their convention ahead of the 2026 general elections. Recently, Mweetwa urged opposition political parties to hold their conventions in 2025, saying a number of them had not been elected by any mandated organ of their parties. He cited Fred M’membe and Harry Kalaba. But Socialist Party general secretary Cosmas Musumali argued that his party had been holding conventions as stipulated by the party constitution. He further questioned the state of intra-party democracy in the UPND. In an interview, Mweetwa clarified that the call to hold conventions also included the UPND. “We said the majority of the opposition have never held any convention. Many of those collating themselves, opposition leaders...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here