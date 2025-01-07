CHIEF Justice of Uganda Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has encouraged Zambia to scale up its use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms in criminal cases. And Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila says the integration of ADR in criminal cases offers a unique opportunity to humanise justice. Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the Lusaka High Court Criminal Sessions 2025, Monday, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo said Zambia could scale up its use of ADR in criminal cases by investing in institutional reforms, among others. “As Africans, we have a rich history of resolving disputes through methods that emphasise dialogue, reconciliation, and communal harmony. As I said earlier, long before the advent of colonialism, our societies effectively managed conflicts through methods such as negotiation, mediation...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here