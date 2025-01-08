CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe to produce a manifesto on agriculture. On Sunday, Dr M’membe posted a photo of mealie meal pegged at K418.99 in Shoprite and captioned it “Ba UPND K50 yakanga ( UPND you have failed to reduce it to K50). Now, mealie meal prices are very high, the SP in government will prioritize the agriculture sector.” Commenting on this in an interview, Monday, Mweetwa wondered whether Dr M’membe had even a field in his background for him to know anything about agriculture, arguing that it was likely he only had experience with flowers. “First of all, Mr Fred M’membe should accept that time of making fake promises is over, Zambians...



