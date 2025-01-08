ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says hydropower generation at lake Kariba still remains insufficient for sustainable operations despite a steady increase of water levels. On Monday, the Zambezi River Authority disclosed that Lake level was steadily increasing due to sustained rainfall on the reservoir and immediate catchment. But in a statement, Tuesday, Maumbi said the utility company was being cautious with the development as the levels remained significantly below last year’s levels. “As Zambia continues to experience steady rainfall, the water level at Lake Kariba has shown a slight increase, rising to 475.87 meters, according to data provided by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA). While this is a positive development from the minimum operational level of 475.50 meters, it remains significantly...



