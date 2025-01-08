A 24-year-old woman living with albinism has died out of suspected drowning in Monze. According to a statement by Southern Province Deputy Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo, the incident happened between Sunday, January 5, and Monday, January 6. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm having received a report of drowning through Monze Police Station on 06/01/2025 at 13:30 hours. The incident occurred between 05/01/2025 around 08:00 hours and 06/01/2025 at around 12:00 hours. Ireene Mbozi aged 42 of Handomba village, Chief Mwaanza, Monze District reported that her daughter Oldester Mweene aged 24 of the same address had drowned in Namakwanze stream in Kasaka area,” Namalongo stated. “Brief facts of the matter are that on 05/01/2025 the now deceased, who is...



