MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the 2025 SADC media awards competition is open to all Journalists in Zambia. Speaking during the launch of the 2025 SADC media awards, Thursday, Kawana said the awards were aimed at encouraging media practitioners to cover SADC related stories and promote a better understanding of the region’s objectives. “The SADC media awards were established in 1996 to recognise and reward excellence in Journalism that promotes regional integration, cooperation, and development in the SADC region. The awards aim to encourage media practitioners to cover SADC related stories and to promote a better understanding of the region’s objectives. Zambia has been actively participating in the SADC media awards since inception and as...



