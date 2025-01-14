ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the commission will always come under attack from politicians accusing it of favouring the ruling party. Kasaro says politicians who accuse the commission of being under the influence of UPND have no basis for their claims. Speaking in an interview, Monday, the ECZ CEO urged members of the public to carefully scrutinise political parties making accusations against the commission. “You will note that in all these accusations or allegations, no specific issue is pointed out to say you made this decision and did this to favour party A or Party B. Whenever there are such accusations it is not like we just brush them out, we examine them, this...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here