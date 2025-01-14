HIGHER Education Authority (HEA) Director General Professor Kazhila Chinsembu has urged all colleges and universities to pay annual student levy by March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, Prof Chinsembu has observed that the system of higher education is fragile and flimsy in the country. Speaking during a virtual meeting with principal officers of registered and recognised Higher Education Institutions (HEIS) in Zambia, Monday, Chinsembu said the Authority was unforgiving and institutions that failed to pay annual student levy shall be dealt with accordingly. “Let me also urge all of you to pay the annual student levy. The annual student levy must be paid by 31st March 2025. The Higher Education Authority that we now lead is unforgiving. If you fail to pay...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here