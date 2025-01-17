CIVIL Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) Executive Director Isabel Mukelabai says the cash for work programme is a great measure in the interim, but not sustainable. Meanwhile, Mukelabai says the economic outlook for the year 2025 remains positive. Speaking when she featured on the Hot FM Breakfast Show, Thursday, Mukelabai said cash for work was a great measure in the interim. “There are some positive things that the government is doing, like I said the 2025 economic outlook does look positive. However, there are also things in the economy that we are saying need attention. Like we said the issue of incomes, issues of wages. You know fair wages is not just about implementing a minimum wage, it is about...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here