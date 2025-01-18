Government has suspended the Chongwe Municipal Council’s agency, in accordance with Section 7 circular number one of 1985. Speaking at a press briefing, Thursday, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Sylvia Masebo said during the suspension period, the Lands Commissioner at the ministry would handle all matters relating to land in the district. “I regret to announce today 16th January, 2025 with immediate effect that I have suspended the agency of Chongwe Municipal Council and land administration. This is in line with section seven of the land circular No one of 1985 which empowers the minister responsible for lands and natural resources to suspend any erring council in the administration of land. During the period of the suspension, the Commissioner of...



