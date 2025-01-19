THE Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Provost Unit has confiscated 686 25kg bags of Kalonga Milling mealie meal for overpricing. In a statement, Saturday, ZCS Deputy Head of Public Relations Superintendent Malambo Mweemba stated that the trader was selling the commodity at an exorbitant price, against the government set retail price of K230 per 25kg bag of mealie meal. “The Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Provost Unit yesterday swung into action and confiscated 686 by 25 kilograms bags of Kalonga Milling brand Mealie Meal. The consignment was confiscated because the trader was selling the commodity at an exorbitant price against the government set retail price of K230 per 25kg bag of mealie meal. The team which was led by ZCS Provost Marshal...



