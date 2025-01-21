THE 2023 Auditor General’s report on the audit of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has revealed that Mongu Municipal Council misapplied K1,000,000 in CDF funds to complete two civic centres. The report has further disclosed that Lusaka City Council made irregular disbursements of empowerment loans totalling K335,806 to seven beneficiaries. Further, the report has revealed that the Council paid a total of K913,000 to support 145 learners at three training institutions that were not operational, rendering the payments questionable. The report stated that Mongu Municipal Council used K1,000,000 to complete civic centres in Mongu and Nalikwanda, an activity not related to the purpose for which the funds were appropriated. “Section 12 of the Constituency Development Fund Act No. 11 of...



