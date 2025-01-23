Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Technical Services Nicholas Phiri with Journalists appreciating part of the newly procured CDF Ambulances at Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) in Lusaka on Wednesday 22nd January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Technical Services Nicholas Phiri with Journalists appreciating part of the newly procured CDF Ambulances at Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) in Lusaka on Wednesday 22nd January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri says 18 of the 156 expected CDF ambulances have been received, bringing the total number to 29. And Phiri says K452,851,505.89 has been paid to 1,240,970 Cash for Work beneficiaries. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Phiri said another set of 18 ambulances were scheduled to be received by mid-February. “We wish to report that from the last time we updated the media, we had anticipated to receive 36 pieces of ambulances. However, you may be aware that we were constrained by two factors to fulfill that projection. The first factor was the disruption of the festive season where most firms, including shipping companies went on recess, Christmas...