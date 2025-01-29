LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has with immediate effect suspended the Chongwe Mayor and all councillors for 90 days due to allegations of land alienation. Nkombo has since appointed Chelstone Hamulyata, a public officer, as Local Government Administrator to oversee the Council’s operations for three months. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Nkombo said he had tasked Hamulyata to constitute a task force consisting of the Zambia Police, ACC, DEC and his Ministry to conduct an investigation into the allegations. “The government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, will continue to work and ensure that we take development to all areas of this country while upholding the rule of law at all times. This includes the manner in...



