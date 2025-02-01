APPROXIMATELY 11.1 per cent of Zambians aged 15-49 are living with HIV, with women disproportionately affected, says Population Media Centre-Zambia (PMC) Country Director Charles Kalonga. Speaking, Friday, at the closing exhibition for the Kasensa Kabuumi Pilot Project in Livingstone, Kalonga said the current rates of sexual and gender-based violence and reliance on short-term family planning methods highlighted the complexity of the issues faced by citizens. “As we reflect on the current landscape, it’s crucial to remember that approximately 11.1 percent of Zambians aged 15-49 are living with HIV, with women disproportionately affected. Additionally, the rates of sexual and gender-based violence and reliance on short-term family planning methods highlight the complexity of the issues we face. It is our youth, especially...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here