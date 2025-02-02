THE 2024 Zambia Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS) has revealed that nearly 28 percent of women aged 15 to 19 have experienced pregnancy. ZamStats acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda says rural areas report a teenage pregnancy rate of 36 percent, notably higher than the 19 percent observed in urban areas. In a monthly bulletin recently, Mudenda said the high rate of teenage pregnancies was a barrier to attaining socio-economic transformation for improved livelihoods. “The Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP) centres around the theme of Socio-economic Transformation for Improved Livelihoods. However, high rates of teenage pregnancy pose a barrier to attaining this theme insofar as adolescents’ rights are concerned, as they undermine girls’ rights to education, health, dignity, non-discrimination and a...



