POLICE are investigating a matter in which a 37-year-old man of Lusaka’s Misisi Compound identified as Penis Tembo, allegedly murdered his wife, Tionenji, before taking his own life. According to a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, the couple’s bodies were discovered by neighbours who broke down the door after noticing their absence for two days. Hamoonga said Tionenji’s body was found in the sitting room, lying on cushions and covered with a blanket with visible injuries, while Tembo’s body was found intact, lying face down on the bed. “Lusaka Central Police Station, through Misisi Police Post, received a report of a suspected murder and suicide involving a couple in Misisi Compound, Lusaka. The report was made...



