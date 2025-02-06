Resident DoctorsAssociation of Zambia (RDAZ) at the University Teaching Hospital go-slow continues as they demand for salary arrears and improved working conditions in Lusaka on May 31, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) says the recent recruitment of over 4,000 health workers was marred by massive irregularities. RDAZ says while the recruitment was supposed to be based on the database compiled in 2023 comprising of doctors and other health workers who were left out of the 2021 and 2022 recruitment processes, it included those who completed in 2023 and 2024. But Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dr Choolwe Beyani says after the deadline of giving out appointment letters, the commission would do an inventory of the process in order to establish truth from fiction. In a statement, Tuesday, RDAZ president Dr Mphande Mweushi demanded an immediate reversal of all irregular recruitments. “…Out of 391 junior resident medical...