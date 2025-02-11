THE Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it is deeply outraged by the Auditor General’s revelations that NAPSA spent US$54,900,000, about K1.56 billion at today’s exchange rate, on shares in Marcopolo Tiles and Wonderful Group Industries without an independent valuation. DPP president Antonio Mwanza is demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of all involved NAPSA executives, board members, officials from Marcopolo Tiles and Wonderful Group Industries, and any government officials “who facilitated, authorised, or turned a blind eye to this corrupt deal”. The latest Auditor General’s report on parastatal bodies revealed that in 2020, the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) acquired a total of 1,336,385 ordinary shares in Marcopolo Tiles Zambia Limited, Wonderful Group Industries Zambia Limited and MTN without conducting...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here