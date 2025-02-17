GOVERNMENT says the newly commissioned Luombwa Acrow Bridge in Serenje was constructed at a total cost od K6,895,044.11 and will service over 2,000 local residents. And Senior Chief Muchinda says he will support President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026. Speaking when he commissioned the acrow bridge in Serenje, Saturday, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi said the bridge was critical to the local residents, farmers and people who were into manganese mining. “The Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, through the Road Development Agency, is therefore undertaking a programme to construct and install 131 acrow bridges in seven provinces. From this, a total of seven crossing points have been identified for construction and installation of acrow bridges here...



