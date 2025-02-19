FIRST Deputy Speaker Attractor Chisangano has directed Health Minister Dr Elijah Muchima to update the nation on the health status of former president Edgar Lungu and FDD leader Edith Nawakwi. Last month, former First Lady Esther Lungu informed the Magistrates’ Court that she had accompanied her husband outside the country for a medical check-up. Lungu later posted on his Facebook page that his medical review was going well and that God was in full control. Meanwhile, Nawakwi has been unable to attend court due to health issues. This prompted Chasefu Independent MP Misheck Nyambose to raise a point of order yesterday, questioning whether Dr Muchima was in order to keep quiet and not update the country on the two leaders’...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here