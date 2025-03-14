STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says a draft constitution is already in place and will be made public by next week. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s “Breakfast show” Thursday, Hamasaka said the draft constitution would be soon gazetted and consultations would continue. “I am hoping that they could be the actual text of the same from the Ministry of Justice, as you know. They are the ones leading the process, probably maybe today or tomorrow they will give a comprehensive statement around it or probably next week or so but otherwise the actual text yes will come out soon and in the government gazette it will be gazetted, then obviously the consultations will continue around it...



