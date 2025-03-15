THREE people, including two juveniles, have died while eight people have sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident on Great North Road in Monze, Southern Province. In a statement, Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the accident involved a Mercedes Benz truck which collided with a Scania Marcopolo passenger bus. He added that preliminary investigations suggested that the driver of the Scania Marcopolo Bus was improperly overtaking an unidentified motor vehicle when the bus collided head-on with the oncoming Mercedes Benz truck. “Monze Police Traffic recorded a fatal road traffic accident today, March 15,2025, around 04:00 hours along the Great North Road at Simukali area, approximately 13 kilometres south of Monze town. The accident involved a Mercedes...



