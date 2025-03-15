CHILANGA Town Council has lifted the closure of Hungry Lion and Debonairs Pizza Chilanga outlets, following the installation of a water treatment system. And the Council has revealed that Hungry Lion Chilanga outlet has been charged a penalty fee of K120,000, after test results confirmed the presence of staphylococcus aureus. On Monday, the local authority temporarily closed the Hungry Lion outlet in the area after health inspections confirmed the presence of faecal contamination of the water used in food preparation. In a statement, Friday, Council Secretary Grayson Sakala urged the public to report any concerns regarding food preparation or symptoms experienced after consuming food from any outlet within Chilanga District. “Chilanga Town Council has lifted the closure of Hungry Lion...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here