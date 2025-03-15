VICE-President Mutale Nalumango has stated that the proposed constitutional amendment process is not costly. Speaking during the Vice-President’s Question Time in Parliament on Friday, Vice-President Nalumango emphasised that government remained focused on addressing the high cost of living and that all its actions were aligned with this goal. Her remarks were in response to Mpika PF MP Francis Kapyanga, who questioned why the government was prioritising constitutional amendments instead of focusing on mitigating the economic hardships faced by Zambians. “The government is extremely focused on how the cost of living can be managed. This is the concern of this government and if you look at everything we are doing it all goes into managing the cost of living. Once you...



