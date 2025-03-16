MINISTER of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says government is considering increasing the value of the social cash transfer programme due to the high cost of living. In the National Assembly, Thursday, Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya asked whether government would consider extending the emergency social cash transfer programme to those who had been affected by the pollution of the Kafue river. “Other than floods, there is pollution happening in the Copperbelt. In particular, Kalulushi, Nkana, as well as along the Kafue. Is the Honourable Minister considering extending this programme for the sake of those who have been affected, not only by floods, but also the pollution of their environment, thereby losing their crop?” asked Kafwaya....



