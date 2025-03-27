PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba has reaffirmed his intention to return to Zambia and contest the 2026 presidential election, despite facing legal challenges. On Monday, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court ordered Mwamba’s two sureties, Msanzala PF MP Elias Daka and Mufulira Central PF MP Golden Mwila to forfeit K50,000 each for failing to present him before the court in a case where he is charged with assaulting a police officer. However, speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mwamba expressed gratitude to his sureties and maintained that his return to Zambia was imminent, pending a medical review. “I’m grateful for my sureties that they stood with me. It’s unfortunate that the courts refused my explanation that I’m coming later....



