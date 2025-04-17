FRED M’membe’s Socialist Party has joined the Edgar Lungu led Tonse Alliance. Sources have revealed that the opposition political party applied to join the alliance yesterday, expressing their intention to join forces with others in a bid to remove the UPND from power at the 2026 general election. Sources said several opposition members of parliament have expressed concern that time is running out without clear direction, especially that former President Lungu has been unwell. “Several MPs have been asking Socialist Party to join the alliance, they are been going to them and petitioning them to consider joining. They feel with the weight of Fred M’membe, if he comes on board, we can stand a better chance of beating UPND. So...