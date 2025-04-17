Socialist Party (SP) leader Dr Fred M'membe announces that his party's Central Committee has resolved to support PF's Bowman Lusambo in Kabushi and Joseph Malanji in Kwacha Constituency in the forthcoming by-elections scheduled for September 15, 2022 during a press briefing on August 17, 2022

FRED M’membe’s Socialist Party has joined the Edgar Lungu led Tonse Alliance. Sources have revealed that the opposition political party applied to join the alliance yesterday, expressing their intention to join forces with others in a bid to remove the UPND from power at the 2026 general election. Sources said several opposition members of parliament have expressed concern that time is running out without clear direction, especially that former President Lungu has been unwell. “Several MPs have been asking Socialist Party to join the alliance, they are been going to them and petitioning them to consider joining. They feel with the weight of Fred M’membe, if he comes on board, we can stand a better chance of beating UPND. So...