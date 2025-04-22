MPIKA PF member of parliament Francis Kapyanga says it is good that UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi has accepted that Bill 10 was actually good for Zambians. Ad Kapyanga says more than 15 UPND MPs have vowed to side with the people by voting against the proposed constitutional amendments. Commenting on Milupi’s statement that PF MPs must support the proposed amendments since they claim that they are no different from Bill 10, Kapyanga said UPND was being hypocritical. “It’s good that my senior colleague has finally accepted the hypocrisy of the UPND. They’ve accepted that in fact, Bill 10 meant well. In the Tonse Alliance, members of parliament have objected to the Cyber Security Act because we found them very...



