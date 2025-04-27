PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says as the anchor political party of the Tonse Alliance, the Patriotic Front has resolved to look at strengthening the documents which guide governance within the alliance. Nakacinda says the truth regarding the leaked audio in which some Socialist Party officials were allegedly plotting something sinister will soon be unearthed. Meanwhile, Nakacinda says Tonse Alliance is intact, and it shall remain so. Speaking shortly after concluding their Extraordinary PF Central Committee meeting, Saturday, Nakacinda highlighted some of the challenges which the alliance was facing. “One of the challenges we have seen is that the regulating documents that govern the Tonse Alliance which has remained a working document will require that we have legal minds...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here