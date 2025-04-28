TODAY, Zambia celebrates Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda Day — a day set aside to honour the birth and enduring legacy of Zambia’s founding father, a great Pan-Africanist, a freedom fighter, and a visionary leader whose humility and dedication gave birth to not just a free Zambia, but also contributed to the liberation of Southern Africa as a whole. It is not just another public holiday. It is a solemn reminder of the values that birthed this nation: selflessness, sacrifice, patriotism, and service to humanity. It is a call to reflection, not only on where we have come from, but also on where we are headed as a country. KK was not a perfect man. No leader is. But in an...