PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma says even developed countries like America and Russia have cyber laws which limit freedom of expression. Meanwhile, Ngoma says revising the cyber laws will mean promoting hate speech and falsehoods. On Wednesday, Zambia We Want (ZWW) spokesperson Muhabi Lungu said President Hakainde Hichilema was too stubborn to withdraw the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes laws. “We should not be afraid to call madness, madness. We should not be afraid in a country to call stupid, stupid. We should not be afraid in a country to call hypocrite, hypocrite. In my own belief and conviction, I know that there is no way that HH, with all his stubbornness, no matter what we do, he...